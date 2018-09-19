Vice Chairman Al Raid Group lauds quality of Pakistani products

Observer Report

Muscat

Ali Javed, Ambassador of Pakistan to the Sultanate welcomed Raid Abdullah Ali Al Araimi, Vice Chairman Al Raid Group who was accompanied with Fahad Salah Mohammad Al Hasani, Secretary to Vice Chairman.

The Ambassador outlined the performance of Pak Oman Investment Company and the complete spectrum of bilateral accords being finalised to foster further cooperation and consolidate relations, ‘Joint Business Council’ as well as plans to establish ‘Oman Pakistan Friendship Association’.

While outlining the 5.2% growth attained in 2017 and the $2.5Bn FDI in 2016-17, the Ambassador invited Mr. Araimi to benefitting from one of the best ‘investment policy’ which Pakistan offered along with lucrative opportunities in Automobile, Energy, Oil Refining, Tourism, Retail and Housing sectors.

Araimi praised the services of Pakistanis in building and modernizing Oman and expressed keen interest in partnering in the outreach initiatives.

Appreciating the quality of Pakistani products such as fresh meat, rice, mangoes and citrus fruit, observed with satisfaction that Al Ariami Group had outsourced 20% marble for their upcoming Boulevard Mall from Pakistan and praised the quality of Pakistani onyx.

