Vice Admiral (Retd) Shah Sohail Masood appointed new MD Bahria Foundation

Observer Report

Karachi

Vice Admiral Shah Sohail Masood has been appointed new Managing Director of Bahria Foundation, during a ceremony held at Bahria Foundation Head Office, Karachi.

The newly appointed MD Bahria Foundation, Vice Admiral Shah Sohail Masood got commission in Pakistan Navy in 1981. During his distinguished career, the Admiral has served on various Command and Staff appointments.

His command appointments include, Commanding Officer of submarine HANGOR, Commander Submarine Squadron (COMSUBS) and Commander North (COMNOR). His prominent staff appointments include Directing Staff at PN War College, Director PLANS, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Training), Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Ops & Plans), Deputy Naval Secretary and Director General Naval Intelligence at Naval Headquarters. The Admiral has also served as Additional Secretary-III at Ministry of Defence. His last appointment before retirement was Commander Naval Strategic Force Command.

The Admiral is a specialized navigator and an experienced submariner by profession. He graduated from PN War College and has done Armed Force War Course from NDU. The ceremony was attended by Board of Directors at Bahria Foundation.