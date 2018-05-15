Vice Admiral Halim calls on AJK PM Farooq Haider

Our Correspondent

Muzaffarabad

Vice Admiral and Chief of Staff Navel Headquarters Abdul Halim (Sitara-e- Imtiaz) has called on Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan here on Monday.

Prime Minister appreciated the establishment of permanent recruitment center of Pakistan Navy at Muzaffarabad and assured on behalf of his government to provide land and other requisite facilities to Pak Navy for the navel recruitment center.

He said with the establishment of the recruitment center, AJK youth will have an opportunity to at their door steps to join Pakistan Navy and play their role in defending the maritime frontiers of the country.

Saying that nation is proud of its naval forces, Prime Minister Haider highly praised the role of Pakistan Navy in defending vital maritime infrastructure and protecting the country against all threats.

Earlier Prime Minister Farooq Haider visited State Guest House and a local hotel to meet the surviving victims of Neelum incident and their colleagues. Speaking on occasion he expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in the incident and said that he was deeply disturbed and saddened by it.

He condoled with the families of those lost their lives and ordered to make arrangements for sending all the male and female students who survived in the incident to their homes.

Prime Minister also directed the department of Tourism and administration of Neelum to take effective measures and ensure the safety and protection of the tourists. A mechanism should be evolved to prevent such horrible incidents from occurrence, he asserted.

The PM also announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the kin of those who died in the incident and Rs 50 thousands for those wounded. Earlier on the directives of Prime Minister all the students were shifted from Neelum Valley to Muzaffarabad.

Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif also called Prime Minister Farooq Haider Khan and thanked him for government’s effective role in search and rescue operation.