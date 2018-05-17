Vibrant Pakistan Zindabad rally held in Mirpur

Altaf Hamid Rao.

Mirpur

Amidst full-throated Pakistan and valiant armed forces of the country, Zindabad people belonging to all segments of the civil society here Wednesday staged ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ rally to reiterate full solidarity and integrity with the armed forces of Pakistan pledging sacrifices of their lives and properties for the defense of the sovereignty and security of the motherland.

Despite the scorching heat the rally started from Quaid-e-Azam chowk in the city led by President Markazi Anjuman e Tajran (Ittehad group) Chaudhry Mahmood besides other elders of the civil society including Sheikh Muhammad Sarwar, Secretary General of the Organization, former Advisor to AJK Prime Minister Ch. Haq Nawaz, Ch. Muhammad Ramzan, Faisal Mahmood Awan and others.

The jubilant participants of the rally passed through Mian Muhammad Road and Allama Iqbal Road and converged into a public meeting at central shaheed chowk.

The participants of the rally were holding flags of Pakistan and banners bearing slogans of full solidarity with the brave armed forces of Pakistan and all other patriotic forces of the motherland.

Pakistan armed forces are the staunch defenders of ideology of the country.