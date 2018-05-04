Vibrant Pak-Turkey ties guarantee to peace of region: President

ISLAMABAD : President Mamnoon Hussain says vibrant Pakistan-Turkey relations are guarantor of peace and prosperity of the region.

Talking to Turkish Chief of General Staff General Hulusi Akar in Islamabad on Friday, he said Turkey always supported Pakistan on Kashmir issue.

Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

The President emphasized that Pakistan and Turkey have very deep brotherly relations which cannot be described in words. He underlined that Turkey is playing a very positive role towards the resolution of different international issues. Turkey has dealt with the Middle East crisis and especially the issue of refugees in a very positive manner, he added.

He stated that Turkey has always supported Pakistan stance on the issue of Kashmir and we are grateful to our Turkish brothers for it. He added that Pakistan unconditionally supports Turkey’s stance on the issue of North Cyprus. He underscored that Pakistan strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

He also praised the leadership of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and said that he is a brave leader of the Islamic World who always takes a just and fair stand for the resolution of challenges face by the Muslim Ummah. The President also expressed his pleasure on close cooperation between the two countries in different fields including defence which will further grow in the coming days.

He also conveyed his best wishes to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Chief of the General Staff Turkish Armed Forces General Hulusi AKAR thanked the President and said that Pakistan has always supported Turkey in difficult time for which Turkish nation is grateful to the people of Pakistan.

Orignally published by NNI