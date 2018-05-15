Vibrant Pak-China cooperation sole solution to regional, int’l challenges: Zhou Li

Mohammad Arshad

Vice President of Chinese People’s Association for Peace and Disarmament. Zhou Li, Monday said that a vibrant cooperation between Pakistan and China core solution to regional and international challenges. While leading a seven member delegation in a meeting with Deputy Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi here he said that Pakistan was the only all weather strategic partner and time tested friend of China and has an unrivalled importance in China’s strategic calculations.

He added that the leadership of both countries has demonstrated an unflinching resolve to further strengthen bilateral relations. He extended his gratitude to the People and Government of Pakistan for hospitality and warm welcome to him and members of his delegation during the stay in Pakistan

Speaking in the meeting Deputy Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi said that Pak-China relations had no parallel in international relations. He said that the relations between Pakistan and China based on shared geopolitical, economic, historical and strategic interest and both the countries have always stood with each other at difficult times. He expressed these views while talking to a 7 member Chinese delegation headed by Mr. Zhou Li, Vice President of Chinese People’s Association for Peace and Disarmament who called on him at Parliament House on Monday.

The Deputy Speaker reiterated that the historic Pak-China relations have entered a new phase of unprecedented cooperation. The Deputy Speaker said that Pakistan is fully committed to the timely completion of all projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is a major and one of the most important components of the initiative.

He thanked the Chinese Leadership for personal attention in completion of CPEC Projects and appreciated untiring efforts of Chinese Government in this regard. He said that both the countries are working for the prosperity of the people of the region through joint economic and development efforts. He also appreciated selfless support of China for socio-economic development of Pakistan.

He said that terrorism is a big threat to peace and stability of the region and needed closer cooperation among the region’s state to overcome this bane. He said that both countries have commonalities of views on regional and global issues and had always supported each other at regional and international forums.

He said that all political parties in Pakistan fully support to further deepening Pakistan-China bilateral friendship. He underlined the need for regular interaction between the Parliamentarians of both the Countries. He said that the closer cooperation between the two Parliaments would play vital role in further strengthening all-weather and time tested ties between both the countries. The Deputy Speaker also extended worm felicitations on the re-election of President Xi Jinping as President of People’s Republic of China.