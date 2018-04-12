Veterinary quiz competition at PMAS-AAUR

Staff Reporter

Veterinary Quiz Competition held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), on Wednesday.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Sarwat N. Mirza congratulated the organizers and said such activities promote the coordination, collaborations and participation among the institutes, organizations and also students from vast and diversified culture interact with each other.

In the Competition, University of veterinary and animal sciences Lahore obtained 1st position while University of Agriculture, Peshawar and PMAS-AAUR secured 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively with a cash prizes of Rs 10000, 8000 and 5000 for first second and third positions.