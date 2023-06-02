Veterans of armed forces visit Jinnah House

A delegation of Pakistan Army veterans visited Jinnah House, which was under attack on May 9 by violent protestors on Thursday.

According to details, the delegation of Pakistan Army veterans visited Jinnah House and strongly condemned the incident that happened at Jinnah House in Lahore.

Expressing their views, the veterans of armed forces stated that this incident is highly distressing, no amount of condemnation is enough. He stated that the arsoned Jinnah house and disrespect to the guardians of Pakistan are absolutely unacceptable.

The veterans said that after the tragic events of May 9, the hearts of the martyrs of the Pakistan Army, including the families of the Ghazis, are also deeply saddened.

The Pakistan Army veterans demanded severe punishment of the miscreants involved in this shameful act, as no true patriotic Pakistani can even think of doing such action.

May 9 events Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.

It was also reported that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.