Veteran politician undergoes successful Parkinson’s surgery Shujat showers Pakistani doctors with praise

Staff Reporter

Veteran politician and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujat Hussain has showered the Pakistani doctors with praise for their expertise and skills who successfully conducted his Parkinson’s surgery. Pakistani doctors including Prof Anwaar A Khan and Prof Ghiasun Nabi Tayyab, headed a team comprising of Prof Kamran Cheema, Prof Nadir Zafar Khan, Prof Naveed Aslam, Prof Arshad Taqiad and Prof Khurshid Alam, which diagnosed the disease in a right manner. Subsequently, the team members conducted a successful operation. Chaudhry Shujat was operated upon for two long hours and has been advised complete rest for two weeks.

On his return from the hospital, Chaudhry Shujat said he was suffering from this disease for quite some time now. He received treatment from Germany, Austria, England, France and USA and finally Pakistani doctors successfully conducted his operation.

On the occasion, Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, former federal minister Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, Chaudhry Sabahat Elahi, Rana Khalid and Punjab Assembly Secretary Mohammad Khan Bhatti were also present. Chaudhry Shujat said that Pakistan has very capable and expert doctors, but they are not praised. He said, “We have always trusted them.

When Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was the chief minister of Punjab, he had a heart problem and got stents put in his heart in Pakistan, although he could go abroad for this treatment.”