Veteran politician Jam Saqi passes away

Our Correspondent

Hyderabad

Veteran Sindhi politician and rights activist Jam Saqi passed away in Hyderabad on Monday.

According to family sources, Jam Saqi was suffering from multiple ailments, but the cause of death was kidney failure. He was laid to rest at the Nasim Nagar graveyard in Qasimabad on Monday evening. Saqi was born on October 31, 1944, in the village of Jhanji in taluka Chachro, Tharparkar.

He completed his primary education in 1953 from a school in his native village, and did his Matriculation in 1963 from the Local Board High School Chachro.

He completed his second year and Bachelors degree from Sachal Sarmast Arts College Hyderabad in 1964 and 1967, and later did his Masters in Politics from the University of Sindh Jamshoro.

He began his political career as part of a student union in 1961, and was elected as general secretary of the Hyderabad Students Federation.