Veteran Pakistani actor Rasheed Naz passes away

PESHAWAR – Legendary film and television actor Rasheed Naz passed away on Monday at the age of 73 after prolonged illness.

His death was confirmed by his son, Hassan Noman, saying his father died at a hospital in Islamabad where he had been receiving treatment. He revealed that the veteran actor had been suffering from various health issues for a long time.

Madiha Rizvi, daughter-in-law of Rasheed Naz, also took to Instagram and confirmed the actor’s death.

Sharing a throwback picture of the father-in-law, she said, “Our dearest Baba Rashid Naz Has left this world peacefully this morning. Please recite Sureh Fateha for the departed soul.”

The actor’s body has been shifted to Peshawar for his funeral, which will be held today (Monday).

Born in 1948 in Peshawar, he started his career by acting in a Pashto drama in 1971. He shot to fame in 1973 through his stunning performance in the drama serial Aik Tha Gaoun.

Besides playing prominent roles in Hindko and Urdu television dramas, he worked for Khuda Zameen Se Gaya Nahin, Inkaar, Ghulam Gardish, Doosra Asmaan and many more.

Celebrity and his fans have expressed grief over the demise of Rasheed Naz.

Mawra Hocane commented, “Inna lillah wa inna eleyhe rajioon. Such a wonderful happy soul! May Allah bless him to be among his closest ones InshaAllah. Strength & love for all of you.”

Hira Mani wrote, “Rest in peace.”

May ALLAH rest Rasheed Naz sab's soul in peace & give his family & friends enough strength to cope with this loss. He was one of remarkable Pashto,Hindko & Urdu language actors of Pakistan. His work in Shoaib Mansoor's Khuda Kay Liye was outstanding. pic.twitter.com/BvFCuGGJRV — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) January 17, 2022

The demise of the renowned actor Rasheed Naz is a huge loss for Pakistan and the media industry. My condolences go to his family. May Allah grant him a higher rank in Jannah. Aameen. pic.twitter.com/y6ZqH6MizJ — Abdul Aleem Khan (@aleemkhan_pti) January 17, 2022