Veteran Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani passes away in Sringar

Syed Ali Geelani, a prominent Hurriyat leader, passed away in Srinagar on Wednesday, confirmed his family to media.

The 92-year-old Kashmiri leader had been under house arrest for the last many years, according to KMS news.

Syed Ali Geelani was born on 29 September 1929. He has been the Chairman of the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir and the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC).

He was a staunch opponent of Indian illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and led Kashmiris’ struggle for right to self-determination from the front.

He was previously a member of Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir but later on founded his own party by the name of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat.

He has served as the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, a forum of freedom parties in Jammu and Kashmir. He was a member of Kashmir Assembly from the Sopore constituency of Jammu and Kashmir three times (1972, 1977 and 1987).

