Staff Reporter

Karachi

Veteran journalist Siddique Baloch passed away in Karachi on Monday night.

The political ideologue was born in Karachi on February 10, 1940, in Karachi’s Chaki Wara area.

He began his journalistic career at Dawn in the early 1960s and remained associated with the organisation for almost 29 years. Apart from being a journalist, Baloch, who was also called ‘Mama Siddique’, played an important role in Baloch nationalist politics.