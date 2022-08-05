Veteran journalist Khalid Butt passes away

Veteran journalist and former advisor to Chief Minister Punjab on media Khalid Butt breathed his last on Thursday evening. He was not feeling well for the last many days. Mr. Khalid Butt was associated with daily Pakistan Observer as Resident Editor of Lahore.

He started his journalistic carrier from daily Pakistan Times and then worked for APP. He also served as General Manager Public Affairs, PIA. Khalid Butt also remained Media Manager Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and two times Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab on media. His funeral prayer will be offered at Jamia Masjid, Masjid Chowk after Jumma prayer, Defence phase-I.