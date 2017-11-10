Veteran intellectual Ibrahim Joyo passes away at 102

Our Correspondent

Hyderabad

Veteran intellectual, writer, scholar, teacher and socio-political worker Mohammad Ibrahim Joyo died on Thursday in Hyderabad at the age of 102, his family members confirmed.

He died after going through breathing complications over the last few days. He will be laid to rest in Jamshoro, his native district.

Joyo, born on August 13, 1915, was known for his peculiar views and the services he rendered for Sindh. He belonged to a peasant family. He received his early education from village Abad of the then Dadu district and did his matriculation in 1934 from Sindh Madrasatul Islam. He was a DJ College Karachi alumnus, where he undertook his graduate studies in 1938 before he started teaching in Sindh Madrasatul Islam in April the same year.

In the 1940s, Joyo travelled to Bombay for higher education. During his stay in Bombay, Joyo was ideologically inspired by Marxist leader M.N. Roy. Joyo also admitted G.M. Syed as his spiritual mentor, and supported socialism and nationalism under his influence. He joined the Radical Democratic Party (RDP) and upon his return to Karachi, he started to edit Freedom Calling, a political magazine of the RDP.

He has contributed in both Sindhi and English languages and wrote 52 books during his life.