Veteran human rights activist I.A. Rehman passes away in Lahore

LAHORE – Pakistan’s iconic journalist and human rights defender Ibn Abdur Rehman, known as I.A. Rehman passed away in Lahore on Monday at age of 90.

The deceased activist worked with the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) and wrote columns for an English newspaper during his career, spanning 65 years.

I.A. Rehman’s Early Life

The leading activist was born on September 1, 1930 to an Urdu speaking family Haryana part of then British India and now India. His father was a lawyer by profession.

He completed his matriculation in 1944 from the Model High School in Palwal district. Later, he got admission to Aligarh University to study law before his family migrated to Shujabad in November 1947. The family later moved to Lahore in January 1948.

Professional Career

Rehman started working at the young age and gradually he became the chief editor of the Pakistan Times in 1989.

He was also the founding chair of the Pakistan-India Peoples’ Forum for Peace and Democracy.

The veteran journalist in an interview had revealed that he started advocating for human rights in 1985 when late lawyer Asma Jahangir organised a convention in Lahore where they decided to set up HRCP.

He served as the director of the HRCP for two decades and remained its secretary general till 31 December, 2016.

In 2003, he received the International Nuremberg Human Rights Award, and the Ramon Magsaysay Award for Peace and International Understanding in 2004.

Apart from his contribution to newspapers, he had authored three books: Jinnah as a Parliamentarian (co-editor), Arts and Crafts of Pakistan, and Pakistan under Siege, a collection of his own columns.

Pakistan Mourns Demise of IA Rehman

President Dr. Arif Alvi has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of journalist and human rights activist I.A. Rehman.

In his message, he commended the efforts of I.A. Rehman in the fields of journalism and human rights. He said his services will always be remembered.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کا معروف صحافی اور انسانی حقوق کے کارکن آئی اے رحمان کی وفات پر اظہار ِافسوس صدر مملکت کا آئی اے رحمان کے انتقال پر گہرے رنج و غم کا اظہار صدر مملکت نے پاکستان میں انسانی حقوق کے شعبے میں مرحوم کی خدمات کو سراہا pic.twitter.com/IVnWRKl6Cy — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) April 12, 2021

Politicians, social media users and activists have paid tribute to him.

Shocked and immeasurably saddened to hear of IA Rehman’s passing from Covid! He was an icon of integrity, standing steadfast for every single fundamental right,every single democratic value in the worst of times. Pakistan will not be the same without him. May be rest in peace. 🙏 — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) April 12, 2021

Heartbroken to learn about the sad demise of I. A. Rehman sahib.

A legendary human rights icon, a courageous voice, a veteran journalist has passed away.

He will always be revered & remembered!

Best ‘Tribute’ is to carry his legacy & continue his struggle. #RIP #IARehman

1/2 — Senator Sehar Kamran T.I. (@SeharKamran) April 12, 2021

@pressfreedompk pays rich tribunes to iconic #journalist #IARehman who passes away. May his soul rest in peace. He will always be remembered for his resolute belief in #FreeSpeech and always used his pen to highlight increasing #Impunity for crimes against media & #journalists pic.twitter.com/LUEl7vtx7S — Freedom Network (@pressfreedompk) April 12, 2021

