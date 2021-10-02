Veteran comedian Umer Sharif passes away in Germany

Pakistan’s veteran comedian Umer Sharif passed away in Germany on Saturday after a prolonged illness, confirmed family sources.

The 66-year-old was suffering from cardiac and other illness.

Later, Pakistan’s ambassador to Germany, Dr Mohammad Faisal, also confirmed the news of Sharif’s death.

“With deep sorrow it is announced that Mr Umer Sharif has passed away in Germany,” he tweeted. “Our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Our CG is present at the hospital to assist the family in every way.”

The air ambulance carrying comedy veteran Umer Sharif to the United States had made an emergency landing in Germany after his health began to deteriorate amid flight.

Germany had allowed the emergency landing on humanitarian grounds and extended the comedy king and his wife a 15-day visa.

His wife Ghazal said the stay had been made to place because Sharif had developed fever due to weariness. She thanked German authorities for granting the visa without delay.

The air ambulance had departed for the United States from Karachi International airport on September 28.

The US government granted visas to Umer Sharif and his family for medical treatment.

The Sindh government has announced to release funds amounting to Rs40 million for veteran comedian on the account of expenses of air ambulance and medical treatment.

The announcement from the provincial government comes days after the renowned artists issued a video message, seeking Prime Minister Imran Khan’s assistance for swift arrangements of his treatment abroad.

Dr Tariq Shahab, the husband of Pakistani actress Reema Khan, will provide treatment of Umer Sharif in the US.

