Veteran actor Talat Iqbal passes away in US weeks after daughter’s death

By
Web desk
-
75

ISLAMABAD – Renowned Pakistani actor Talat Iqbal passed away in the United States, his family confirmed to media on Friday.

The Shikast Aarzu star was admitted to a hospital in Dallas two weeks back after his health condition deteriorated following the death of his daughter Sarah Talat earlier this month.

The funeral of Talat will be held after jumma prayers and he will be laid to rest in Dallas.

The senior artist played key roles in several dramas in 70s and 80s.

People from showbiz industry and politicians have expressed condolence over the demise of Talat.

 

Previous articleIndian police and journalist mercilessly thrash Muslim man in Assam’s viral video
Next articlePakistan steps closer to becoming ‘Transit & Transhipment hub’

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR