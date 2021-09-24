Veteran actor Talat Iqbal passes away in US weeks after daughter’s death

ISLAMABAD – Renowned Pakistani actor Talat Iqbal passed away in the United States, his family confirmed to media on Friday.

The Shikast Aarzu star was admitted to a hospital in Dallas two weeks back after his health condition deteriorated following the death of his daughter Sarah Talat earlier this month.

The funeral of Talat will be held after jumma prayers and he will be laid to rest in Dallas.

The senior artist played key roles in several dramas in 70s and 80s.

People from showbiz industry and politicians have expressed condolence over the demise of Talat.

May ALLAH rest renowned Pakistani actor Talat Iqbal's soul in peace and give his family and friends enough strength to cope with this huge loss. Ameen — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) September 24, 2021

He also starred in several Pakistani films during his long career.

He had an impressive acting career in the 70s & 80s and his wife Sumbul Talat was also an acclaimed person pic.twitter.com/Zkhjk4eKxK — Shahab Zuberi (@zuberishahab) September 24, 2021