Veteran actor Qazi Wajid passes away in Karachi

KARACHI, : Renowned television and radio artist Qazi Wajid passed away here on Sunday.

Sources said the 87-year-old veteran actor was admitted to a hospital on Saturday after his health deteriorated.

Wajid remained a popular face on TV, after joining the industry following his 25-year-stint in Radio Pakistan, where he launched his career.

His daughter, Fazila Wajid, is associated with the entertainment industry.

Actor and director Javed Sheikh expressed grief at Qazi’s death. Talking to media Sheikh said people like him are rare in the entertainment industry. “It is a big loss for the industry,” he said, adding that the two worked together on several projects.

Sheikh informed that two weeks ago he had gone to Riyadh for a show and then performed the Umrah.

Born in 1944 in Gwalior, India, Wajid’s family, including five of his siblings – three brothers and two sisters – migrated to Pakistan after partition and settled in Karachi, where his father was allotted a quarter at Martin Road.

The versatile actor received several accolades throughout his career, including the Pride of Performance Award.

INP