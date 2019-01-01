Veteran actor Kader Khan passes away

Observer Report

Toronto

Veteran Bollywood actor-writer Kader Khan passed away Monday at the age of 81 after a prolonged illness, his son Sarfaraz confirmed.

Khan was seeking treatment at a hospital in Canada for a condition called Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, a degenerative disease that causes loss of balance, difficulty in walking and dementia.

Sarfaraz further informed that the last rituals of the deceased actor will be performed in Canada.

“My dad has left us. He passed away on December 31 at 6 pm as per Canadian time due to prolonged illness.

