Veteran actor Durdana Butt passes away

Durdana Butt, a senior television actress who was on a ventilator for eight days after acquiring Covid has passed away in Karachi.

RJ Khalid Malik announced the news on his Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khalid Malik (@khalidmalik)

Earlier, Host Khalid Malik shared that Durdana Butt was taken to the hospital. Malik went on to say that the fifty-five-year-old actor had been on a ventilator for approximately eight days. According to reports, the 83-year-old actor was also suffering from cancer and had contracted the novel coronavirus.

Sharing a picture of the actor, Malik wrote, “Please pray for her health. The sweetest Durdana Butt apa is on the ventilator. Allah grants her complete shifa. Ameen.”

Nadia Jamil and Simi Rahael immediately sent prayers for Durdana Butt’s quick recovery shortly after Malik’s post.

Fifty Fifty, Aangan Terha, Ruswai, Intezaar, and Tanhaiyaan are among Butt’s most well-known plays.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/lifestyle-pakistan/