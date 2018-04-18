Vessel Queen Elizabeth-2 to be floating hotel in Dubai

Dubai

The Queen Elizabeth-2, a world-famous cruise liner with a history spanning five decades, is set to partially open as a floating hotel in Dubai on Wednesday. The vessel has been reinvented a 13-deck hotel complete with 13 restaurants and lounges. The ship been restored to her former glory — maintaining interior design features such as period furniture, paintings and famous memorabilia. The original porthole windows add a maritime feel to the modernized guest rooms and many of the restaurants have retained the same names.

Adjacent to the hotel lobby is the QE2 Exhibition — an interactive museum that showcases what the QE2 was like during the 1960s.—Agencies