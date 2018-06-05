Very hot weather to continue

Islamabad

Very hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country in next 24 hours. Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, an official of Met office told APP. In last 24 hours weather remained very hot and dry in most parts of the country.

However, gusty winds were expected in upper parts of Punjab, while rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds at few places in Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas. The Met Office sources said that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours. According to synoptic situation, the continental air is prevailing over most plains of the country.

People have been advised to avoid unnecessary movement in the sun, especially at noon and afternoons. Farmers have been advised to take all measures for protecting their standing crops and vegetables from effects of high temperatures. Maximum temperatures recorded on Monday were: Dadu 50°C, Bhakkar, Moenjodaro, Sibbi 49°C, Larkana, R.Y khan, Bahawalnagar, Jaccobabad 48°C, Rohri 47°C, Multan 45°C, Muzaffarabad 41°C, Peshawar 43°C, Faisalabad 43°C, Lahore 42°C, Hyderabad 41°C, Islamabad 40°C, Quetta 40°C, Gilgit 39°C, Chitral 38°C, Karachi 35°C, Murree 28°C. —APP