Very cold weather likely to prevail

Islamabad

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. The met office indicated chances of very cold weather is also expected in Quetta, Kalat, Malakand divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period. The synoptic situation has revealed that a western disturbance was still affecting upper parts of the country and may persist till Saturday.

The weather will remain dry in most parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan during Sunday.

The Peshawar Met Office Saturday forecast mainly partly cloudy weather for most parts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However thunderstorm-rain with gusty winds and snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Bunner, Shangla, Swat, Chitral, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Bajaur, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan and Torghar districts for next 24 hours. The met office predicted mainly dry weather for most parts of the region for next 48 hours.

The rainfall recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was Balakot 22 mm, Saidu Sharif 16, Abbotabad 15, Lower Dir 12, Dir, Koht 07, Kalam, Malamjabba 06, Bannu 03, Pattan 01; Kashmir: Kotli 18, Muzaffarabad 06, Garidupatta, Rawalakot 04, Punjab: Rawalpindi (Chaklala 10, Shamsabad 05), Murree 07.—APP

