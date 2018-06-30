Versatile dance group gave stunning performance in Sufi Rang

RAWALPINDI : A musical night of Sufi Rang with the title of “Ki Jana Me Kaon” left such kind of marks which would be remembered to the people of twin cities for many years.

The night was arranged by Rawalpindi Arts Council as Sufism is a mystical trend in Islam characterized by values, ritual practices, and doctrines which began very early in Islamic history and represents “the main manifestation and the most important and central crystallization of” mystical practice in Islam.

The Sufi Rang was started with performance of Versatile Dance Group from Lahore on Allah Ho, Allah Ho which left the jam-packed auditorium mesmerized. The Whirling Dance (Raqs-e-Darwaish) continued on different hear-touching sufi songs like Lal Meri Pat Rakhio Bhala, Shakar wandan mora pia mosy Milan ayo and others. T

he young singers Sheza Baloch, Maher Anjum and Niazi Boys added charm to “Ki Jana Me Kaon” receiving thunder appreciation. The last and exclusive performance of Qurban Niazi forced the people to hats off. Qurban Niazi achiever of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz was the key note singer of the sufi night. His performance was comprised on Ki Jana Me Kaon, Andaz-e-Jijabana, and many more from the poetry of Hazrat Shah Hussain, Bulhe Shah, Khawaja Fareed and Hazrat Bedam Warsi. Director ANF Muhammad Riaz Soomro and Direcotor Haj Tariq Mehmood Tariq were among special guests accompanied by Naheed Manzoor and Director RAC Waqar Ahmed.

Famous artist Masood Khawaja scattered smiles on the face of people with his amazing anchoring. The guests and participants termed the sufi night wonderful and memorable.