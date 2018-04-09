Vernon Philander saddened over theft at his home ground

Bipin Dani

Mumbai

South African all-rounder Vernon Philander has expressed his sadness over recent theft at his home ground stadium.

Speaking exclusively from South Africa, the 32-year-old Philander, who very recently won the Man of the Match (MoM) award against Australia in the 4th Test at Johannesburg, said, “I am saddened by the news of a robbery at my home ground ‘the iconic Newlands’. Hope they catch the culprits and make sure our stadiums are safe and looked after “.

Elaborating more about the robbery, Nabeal Dean, the CEO at the Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) said, “the robbery involved about 15 men and a woman about 6 were armed marched the security guard to open the president suite where all TVs, liquor and memorabilia were taken”.

“They (the robbers) then smashed other valuable things, breaking the front glass doors and also hit the guard on duty and other two were locked up”.

“Police is carrying out an intense investigation and hoping to recover what we can hope”, he signed off. .

Incidentally, it was the third time since 2015 that the ground had been hit by robbers, but this time it is believed some inside’s hand in this theft. And the Western Province Cricket Association isn’t ruling this out either.