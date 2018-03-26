Verified voters’ lists to be displayed today

Rawalpindi

The verified voters’ lists would be displayed at the display centres to be set up at 199 prominent places including schools, colleges of the division and offices of registration officers, assistant registration officers and display centers at circle level on Mar 26 while 32 Revising Authorities have also been appointed for Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum to receive objections. Rawalpindi District Election Commissioner Malik Saleem Akhtar talking to APP informed that the lists would be displayed for around a month up to April 24. 36 days would be given from Mar 26 to April 30 for disposal of claims/objections and applications for corrections which can be submitted until April 30.

The final lists would be displayed in May at the office of District Election Commissioner.Saleem Akhtar said, the voters verification process being completed to finalize arrangements for upcoming general elections. All out efforts would be made to complete the campaign by May 20.According to District Election Commission Office, at the moment, there are over 2.95 million voters registered in Rawalpindi district including 1.57 million men and 1.37 women.

The new voters are being registered and the names of the people who have died being removed from the electoral lists.—APP