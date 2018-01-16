Verification of quality of Nestlé Milkpak, Nesvita

Staff Reporter

Karachi

In the year 2017, Punjab Food Authority took samples of Nestlé Milkpak and Nestlé Nesvita 3 times (in March, August and December) and got them tested from more than one (ISO-17025) certified laboratories, PCSIR, SGS and Intertek on Chemical, Biological and Physical parameters and all the laboratory tests concluded that Nestlé Milkpak and Nestlé Nesvita are quality milks and safe for human health and consumption. Apart from the tests, Punjab Food Authority also inspected Nestlé Pakistan’s factories located in Sheikhupura and Kabirwala more than once and returned satisfied.

Analysis report of the samples (Original Scanned Copy) can be obtained from the website of Punjab Food Authority. Punjab Food Authority will get samples of Nestlé Milkpak and Nestlé Nesvita tested by (ISO-17025) certified laboratories minimum 4 times again in 2018 and Nestlé Pakistan has assured Punjab Food Authority of its full cooperation in this regard.

Being one of the biggest multinational food companies, Nestlé Pakistan holds this resolution that it will always provide quality, healthy and nutritious products to its customers and will continue to enhance their quality of life.