Verification of accounts

STATE Bank of Pakistan has reportedly decided to verify all bank accounts through bio-metric system in order to root out fake and bogus transactions. A spokesman of the central bank told this newspaper that the decision has been taken after discovery of numerous fake accounts through which transactions worth billions of rupees were made by unknown persons.

The decision is understandable as there have been instances of money-laundering through fake bank accounts and the FIA/Joint Investigation Team are probing the issue and hopefully they would also present recommendations to prevent such practices that harm the country and the economy. There have also been reports of deposits made into the accounts of laymen by influential people and tax dodgers. Bio-metric verification would surely help expose some of these accounts but the process would also create problems for hundreds of thousands of people especially old pensioners and widows who opened their account before June 2016 when banks started opening accounts through bio-metric verification system. Some steps taken with good intention run contrary to the goal of facilitation to the general public and instead make them vulnerable to fleecing at the hands of corrupt elements. This is already happening in the case of verification of particulars of tenants by proper owners as police extorts money from both on different pretexts. Similarly, the recent decision that all those wishing to construct a house in a private society or even those who have already built their homes should get their house plans approved by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) would also open yet another door of corruption as everyone knows what CDA officials charge ‘officially’ and ‘unofficially’ for clearance of maps. We hope that the government and other concerned institutions would discourage complicated processes and procedures and take steps for realization of the objective of good governance.

