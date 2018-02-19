Verification of documents of Ulema and Khateeb held

Gul Hamaad Farooqi

Chitral

On the direction of Provincial government, chief secretary KP district administration in collaborations with Assistant Director Rural Development held documents verification of Ulema and Khateebs of Mosques of Chitral. This is a part of initiative by provincial government for giving them rupees 10000 per month honoraria.

Assistant Commissioner Chitral Sajid Nawaz was chief guest on the occasion. Addressing on the occasion AC Chitral Sajid Nawaz told the Uluma (religious clerks) of Chitral that this is a positive step by provincial government for empowerment of these Uluma. A question and answer session was held in which participant asked question about continuation of this honoraria. AC replied that it will be continue and will be increased by passage of time.

Talking to this scribe some Pesh Imams and Khateebs of Mosques told that we appreciate this step by government to evaluate poverty of religious scholars and to eradicate their dependency on other. They said that in past these Uluma also were play role of Judge and local disputes were resolving by them after giving them this monthly honoraria they will be able to play role of judge once again and due to their independency they will be decide on merit basis and impartial.

During the session some religious scholars also talked about the royalty of forest to women folk and hailed this step by government.