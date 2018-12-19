Verdicts on references against Nawaz on Monday

Not a penny’s corruption proved against me: Ex-PM

An accountability court on Wednesday reserved its verdict in the National Accountability Bureau’s Flagship Investment and Al-Azizia references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and will announce its decision on Monday, December 24.

The accountability court had indicted Nawaz Sharif in the said references for holding assets beyond his known sources of income in August 2017.

The National Accountability Bureau concluded its final arguments in the Flagship reference against Nawaz on Tuesday – the third and last reference against the PML-N leader. The anti-corruption watchdog had wrapped up its arguments in the Al-Azizia reference earlier this month.

Accountability Court II Judge Arshad Malik in his remarks said that the court rejected Nawaz’s request for more time in the case, as NAB had expressed reservation that granting more time could delay the cases.

The judge told the parties that any additional documents may be submitted in the court by Friday, Dec 21.

Nawaz told the court that he hopes for justice and that no corruption could be proved against him. Thanking the party members and leaders for coming to the court with him, the former premier noted that it was his 78th court appearance in the case.

Recounting his government’s achievements, Nawaz said he served the public for 35 years — twice as chief minister and thrice as prime minister.

“I never misused my powers. I served the nation and the public with true dedication,” he said. “[We] eliminated terrorism, inflation from the country, revived the economy, made Pakistan a nuclear power.”

