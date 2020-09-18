Verdict reserved in train fire case

Islamabad

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday has reserved its verdict in a case pertaining to the October, 31, 2019, Tezgam Express (TE) inferno, that occurred near Rahim Yar Khan. During the hearing, the plaintiff lawyer said that Pakistan Railways minister Sheikh Rashid should resign over misconduct of his department. The court remarked that if we seek resignations on misconduct then all the ministers will be sent back to their homes.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 75 passengers had lost their lives and over 40 sustained critical burn wounds when three carriages of a Tezgam Express caught fire near Talwari Station in Liaquatpur area of Rahim Yar Khan. The train was bound from Karachi to Rawalpindi.

Television footage showed flames pouring out of the carriages as people could be heard crying in the incident. Many commuters died and several were injured when they jumped from the moving train to escape the flames. Forensic report confirms gas leakage from cylinders as cause of Tezgam inferno

A forensic report determining the cause of the Tezgam inferno confirmed “the gas leakage from cylinders in bogies no. 10 and 11” but declared that the fire had begun before presence of any flammable substance(s) in the bogies.–INP