Verdict on Sharifs’ pleas today

Islamabad High Court Judge Justice Athar Minallah on Tuesday issued an initial order that even if National Accountability Bureau prosecutor does not conclude its arguments a verdict will be announced on Sharif family’s pleas challenging the Avenfield reference verdict against them.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the petitions filed by former premier Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar.

During the hearing, Justice Minallah remarked, “Seemingly, the accountability court’s verdict was based on the assumption that the Avenfield properties are occupied by the children but owned by Nawaz.” “When the second Panama judgement was announced it was binding on all judges but the first was not declared binding,” he added. However, NAB prosecutor Akram Qureshi stated that the second Panama judgement is still under process.

To this, Justice Minallah said that all judges signed the second Panama judgment. Meanwhile, Justice Aurangzeb added, “The first judgment did not disqualify Nawaz and it was issued by minority judges.”

In response the NAB prosecutor stated that “this is no ordinary case” and pertains to a “web of numerous companies”. Qureshi continued, “It was not possible to investigate this case in such a short period and any observation by the court in this regard will not be appropriate.”

Further, the NAB prosecutor argued, “Parents are the guardians of their children and the London flats were the children’s possession.”

