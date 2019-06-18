Verbal slugfest in NA

The political leaders never get tired of giving the nation

lectures on the supremacy of Parliament and democracy but the fact of matter is that they themselves are responsible for undermining it. What is happening in the budget session of the National Assembly over the last few days is nothing new but raises serious questions on the seriousness of elected representatives to the issues faced by the country. The House is yet to commence debate on the budget 2019-20 due to continuous rumpus, responsible for which are both the treasury and opposition benches.

It is time for members across the aisles of the house to demonstrate maturity and seriousness in their ranks and allow the proceedings of the House go smoothly. It is not the first time that the Opposition has reservations on the budget presented by the government but instead of giving the impression that they won’t let the budget approved from the National Assembly, they must raise their concerns at the floor of the House and give their suggestions to bring improvement in the finance document. Passage of the budget, as also very accurately stated by Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan is a constitutional and national requirement, and the Opposition should not hinder this process. Doing so will not transmit a positive message to the masses and it will also amount to derailing the democratic setup. Then, it is also for the treasury benches to listen to the opposition benches with complete patience. Due to the uproar created by the treasury benches in the lower house both on last Friday and Monday, Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif is yet to start his debate on the budget. In a democratic set-up, the role of the opposition parties is very important and the government has to take them along and engage them in order to collectively address the issues. Time in fact also warrants that political temperature is brought down so that the due focus could be given to address the crises and challenges faced by the country on multiple fronts.