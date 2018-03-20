Veracity of Facebook challenged in US, Europe

Washington

US and European officials late on Sunday called for Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg to explain how personal information about tens of millions of users ended up in the hands of a data analysis firm that worked for US President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign – without the permission or knowledge of the vast majority of those affected.

News reports about Facebook’s role in the aggressive form of data collection also have raised serious questions about whether the company violated a landmark consent decree with a federal watchdog agency designed to prevent privacy violations.—Agencies