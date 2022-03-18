Venues for Davis Cup Finals announced

Croatia, who gets an automatic place as last year’s finalist, will be joined by the twelve winning nations from the qualifiers held earlier this month and wild cards Britain and Canada, who lost 4-0 to the Netherlands in the qualifiers.

The ITF awarded the replacement wild card spot to Canada in place of Serbia who qualified automatically after Russia was banned.

The Russians will not be able to defend their title after the ITF suspended the memberships of Russia and Belarus following the invasion of Ukraine.

The draw for the group stage, which will be played from Sept. 14-18, is scheduled to be held in London on March 31st. Last year’s Davis Cup Finals featured 18 teams and was held in Madrid, Turin, and Innsbruck with the final in Madrid.