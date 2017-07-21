Venezuela military chiefs stand behind controversial election

Caracas

Venezuela’s military chiefs reaffirmed their loyalty to President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday by saying their forces would protect a controversial vote he has called for next week to elect a body to rewrite the constitution. The declaration, read out by Maduro’s defense minister, General Vladimir Padrino Lopez, was another rejection by Caracas of President Donald Trump’s threat to impose US economic sanctions on Venezuela if the vote happens. Padrino Lopez said Venezuela’s armed forces, which he controls as operational commander, recognize the “legitimate nature” of Maduro’s plan to have the body called the Constituent Assembly elected.

“As such, soldiers will deploy on July 30 across all the national territory… to guarantee the complete exercise of the right to vote by all Venezuelans,” he said.

Venezuela’s opposition, which held a symbolic election last weekend in which more than a third of the country’s voters took part and rejected Maduro’s plan, says the Constituent Assembly and constitution rewrite are a way for the president to hold on to power through “Cuba-like” dictatorial measures.—APP