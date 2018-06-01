Vendors for tightening noose around wholesalers

The city’s fruit and vegetable vendors on Thursday complained that the price control teams mandated to monitor prices were solely targeting them for reduction of rates and whole sellers were allegedly set at liberty to impose amount of their own choice.

They were of the view that it is imperative to introduce an appropriate mechanism to ensure the sale of fruits and vegetables at an authorised rate list in the main market due to which their interests were being compromised .

A vegetable vendor Qamar Shahzad at H-9 Bazaar said they were forced to sell the products below the reasonable profit margin while the middleman was having a lion’s share with a nominal effort.

He said vendors were strictly following the rates set by competent authority but it was annoying for them to go home empty pockets.

Qamar said they were forced to sell one kilogram potato at Rs25,onion at Rs25, Spinach at Rs27 and mint at Rs10 per bundle, almost the same prices on which they are offered these items by the whole-sellers. “Working as salesman in scorching heat and awakening early morning for buying from the main market is a herculean task for an unjustified profit rate, not even paying back daily expenditures ,” he added.

A fruit seller Rameez Abbasi at Karachi Company Bazaar said it was a matter of survival now and running the business with a 5-10 percent profit margin after paying heavy rent, utility bills, transportation cost, employees salaries was just impossible.

Rameez said they were selling the apple, banana, mango, peach and watermelon at prescribed rates of Rs90,Rs 160, Rs150,Rs100 and Rs 20 per kg respectively with a nominal margin picked from the main market.

He asked the authorities concerned to devise a mechanism for a justified distribution of profits among all stakeholders so that they could also earn reasonable amount to run their economic wheels.

A Wholesaler requesting anonymity said the authorities could not manage to maintain rates as they daily vary after stock’s arrival in the markets. “The fruits and vegetables are sold through bidding process in the market and the relevant authorities have to ensure availability early morning daily .—APP

