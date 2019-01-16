Vendor base developed by OEMs in 30 years saving forex, promoting local jobs

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

At the time when foreign exchange reserves of the country seem to be standing on a critical point, localization of different auto parts has been saving the outflow of millions of dollar from the national economy, whereas the decreasing trends in sales for last few months are still a point of concern.

The vendors contributing to over 60% localisation in locally manufactured cars were looking for encouragement in ADP 2016-2021 as the localization has proved to be beneficial for the auto industry consumers and the government as well since the impact of devaluation and global crisis is minimized through local engineering base.

For last 30 or so years the local engineering base has been helped by the car manufacturers both in terms of business and transfer of technology which helped local industry to grow and prove its mettle.

Local parts manufacturers said this development was made during last 3 decades when the 3 Japanese Car Manufacturers started acquiring parts locally which made Pakistani engineering companies viable.

And through research and quality conformation by these companies, the import of parts was substituted that eventually helped OEMs in getting quality parts locally to save shipping time, foreign exchange for the country, and to create huge employment base.

Currently, 400 vendors from all over Pakistan are providing parts worth more than Rs.300 million every day and this reflects the level of localization achieved in last 29 years of its journey. “This wasn’t possible without the transfer of technology between Pakistan and Japan as local venders collectively have 45 different technical assistance agreements with Japanese companies that have helped in moving forward with localization without compromising on the quality,” the vendors said.

They added that by achieving a significant level of localization every year the local car manufacturers jointly with vendors play their role in narrowing the trade deficit gap by procuring/supplying parts from local vendors.

“The sales of cars and LCVs including every year is around 260,000 units in the country which shows the worth of auto part manufacturers regarding their contribution through localization,” they highlighted. Also, they added, the installed capacity of OEMs for cars and LCVs is around 300,000 units which helps their direct employment of 30,000 people and indirect employment of 2,500,000 people in the auto parts manufacturing industry.

Moreover, new auto players have made their way into the market motivated by the country’s Auto Development Policy 2016-21,opening the doors to a multitude of joint ventures. However, they added, true growth and benefits of technology transfer, job creation, and value addition can be fully realized by providing incentives to local Auto Parts Manufacturers, which have not been considered in the new Auto Development Policy.

Chief Executive Officer Ahmed Glass Industries Ejaz Alam said that the parts they produce comply to international standards, as they are approved by Japanese headquarters of the car manufacturing companies only when the quality is thoroughly tested and the parts conform to standards of OEMs on global level.

“He is looking forward to government policies which encourage and increase localization level in locally produced vehicles. As new entrants are coming, OEMs will offer more choices to customers and in this pretext ADP 16-21 goals of employment generation and technology transfer are to be achieved through incentives provisions of manufacturing processes at vendors,” said Ejaz.

Representatives of Al-Badar Engineering Company (Pvt.) Ltd. said that the progressive growth in the auto sector has led in the creation of job opportunities.

Share on: WhatsApp