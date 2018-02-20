Venders protest against non supply of stamp papers

Staff Report

Badin

Stamp venders of Badin staged protest demonstration in front of District Account Office Badin against non supply of low price stamp papers throughout district and led by M. Siddique alias Dodo Panhwer, Shahnawaz Perhiar, A. Aziz Soomro, Raichand and others.

They chanted slogans against such in justification and while talking with journalists they said Chief Inspector, Stamp papers was not releasing low price stamp papers which has caused huge loss to them and they were sustaining lots of troubles to accomplish different legal documents.