Muscat

Road traffic were disrupted on the Muscat Expressway, just before the Old Airport exit towards Qurum, after a truck overturned on Tuesday morning.

Motorists using the road in their online posts claimed they were stuck on the road for nearly thirty minutes. “I think use of mobile phones and over speeding are reasons for such frequent accidents in Muscat,” said one of the users.

Oman is generally considered as traffic accidents free Sultanate.—Agencies