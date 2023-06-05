Vehicles without M-Tag to face heavy fines under new motorway rules

ISLAMABAD – More than a year after National Highway and Motorway Police made M-tags mandatory for vehicles on the motorway, a new set of rules has now been announced.

In a recent development, National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) announced hefty penalties for cars that use the M-TAG lane without carrying M-TAG, the cashless mobility payment service.

M-Tag was rolled out as a convenience, which lets drivers pass through a toll plaza without sluggish old modes in which long queues were witnessed and people waited for a long time to pass the tolls, however several drivers with M-Tag entered these lanes which caused huge clogging.

Lately, NHMP announced that cars that do not carry an M-tag or are low on credit will be restricted to enter these lances, and will have to use the ordinary lanes which only accept cash.

توجہ فرمائیں! pic.twitter.com/tP3ywKJYx0 — National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) (@NHMPofficial) June 5, 2023

National Highway and Motorway Police NHMP shared new updates, notifying that heavy fines will be slapped on vehicles traveling in the express lane without an M-Tag under Article 48 of the National Highways Safety Ordinance 2000.

For the unversed, express lanes nowadays work without an operator as M-Tag on your car lets charges get taken without a manual process.