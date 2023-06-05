Vehicles without M-Tag to face heavy fines under new motorway rules

ISLAMABAD – More than a year after National Highway and Motorway Police made M-tags mandatory for vehicles on the motorway, a new set of rules has now been announced.

In a recent development, National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) announced hefty penalties for cars that use the M-TAG lane without carrying M-TAG, the cashless mobility payment service.

M-Tag was rolled out as a convenience, which lets drivers pass through a toll plaza without sluggish old modes in which long queues were witnessed and people waited for a long time to pass the tolls, however several drivers with M-Tag entered these lanes which caused huge clogging.

Lately, NHMP announced that cars that do not carry an M-tag or are low on credit will be restricted to enter these lances, and will have to use the ordinary lanes which only accept cash.

National Highway and Motorway Police NHMP shared new updates, notifying that heavy fines will be slapped on vehicles traveling in the express lane without an M-Tag under Article 48 of the National Highways Safety Ordinance 2000.

For the unversed, express lanes nowadays work without an operator as M-Tag on your car lets charges get taken without a manual process.

Motorists express disappointment over violation of express lanes by non-M-tag vehicles

