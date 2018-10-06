Vehicles will be impounded in case of nonpayment of challan

Staff Reporter

Electronic Challans by Punjab safe cities authority continues in the city on the orders of Lahore High Court. Law is equal for all and the implementation of E-Challaning is being done without any discrimination. According to the PSCA spokesperson, Authority’s own bus and a member of technical team got challaned for red signal violation.

The spokesperson further informed that implementation of electronic challan project is being done in letter and spirit and PSCA employees are no exception. E-Challans are being sent to the vehicle owners’ address with pictorial evidence, added the spokesperson. In the first phase electronic challans are being sent on red light violations.

The spokesperson said that the vehicle may be impounded in case of nonpayment of penalty. Citizens can email at “[email protected]” for further guidance on electronic challans project. They can register compliant at “[email protected]” within seven days of issuance of challan if they consider that the challan is sent mistakenly. Citizens can call at universal emergency helpline 15 to report any emergency or to acquire further information regarding E-challan.

