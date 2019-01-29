Vehicles’ biometric verification to be mandatory after March 1

The Excise and Taxation Department (E&T) has issued a final deadline that vehicles with registration sans biometric verification, would not be allowed to ply after March 1. After the specific date, the previous paper-based system, which was considered convenient for transaction, will now become obsolete and illegal, said a public notice issued by the Excise Department. Currently, most of the vehicles owners in the Capital were using open letters to buy and sell vehicles without mentioning any date or the buyer of the vehicle, thus allowing transfer of ownership without paying charges or taxes. —APP

