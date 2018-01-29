Vehicle owners to be issued new universal numbers

Rawalpindi

The vehicle owners would be issued new Universal Numbers from March first as Excise and Taxation

Rawalpindi is finalizing all the arrangements in this regard. According to Director, Excise and Taxation Rawalpindi, Tanveer Abbas Gondal, the new vehicle registration system is being introduced for facilitation of the citizens. He said, the system was to be introduced from Jan first but delayed for two months. The whole process would include smart cards, number plates and universal number.

Talking to APP, Excise and Taxation Officer, Admin, Numan informed that the Excise and Taxation Department and Punjab Safe City Project (PSCA) had proposed to introduce new vehicle number plates design for the province. The reason behind new number plate design is that CCTV cameras are not able to detect and read the current number plates.

The modified size and font size of the universal number plates would make them camera-readable, he added. From Mar 1, Universal Number plates will be issued across the province, he said.

The Punjab government is going to introduce new system of vehicles registration from March which will not only discourage fabrication, forged documents but streamline the whole process of registration. No one can get registered, a vehicle already registered with same chassis number in any other district of the province, he added. He further said, the universal number system would help curtail registration load on big districts like Lahore and Rawalpindi due to their higher resale values and small district would be able to get their revenue share.—APP