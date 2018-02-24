Vehicle owners should abide by law: Chawla

Our Correspondent

On the directives of Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla as many 14 teams of the Sindh Excise Department in collaboration with the Traffic Police has launched a campaign against vehicles bearing tinted glasses, fancy number plates, plying on roads with applied for registration and mo-torcyclists not wearing helmets.

According to the Sindh government notification, this campaign will continue for a period of one month. In the first phase, these Excise Department teams are working under the supervision of the SP District South on the Sharae Faisal.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla has directed the officials of these teams to fully coordinate with the Traffic Police and perform their duties within the limits of the Law.