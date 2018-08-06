Vehicle of sessions judge comes under attack

Our Correspondent

Diamer

The vehicle of a district and sessions judge came under attack in Daryal area of Diamer, Gilgit-Baltistan on Sunday.

“Assailants fired at district and sessions judge Malik Inayat’s vehicle,” police said. “He remained unhurt in the attack,” the police added.

Speaking to a news channel via telephone, the sessions judge denied reports that he was accompanied by his family at the time of attack. “I was alone in the car at the time,” he said.

Judge Malik continued, “My car was fired at different spots over a distance of two kilometres. But instead of stopping my car, I kept driving really fast.”

The sessions judge further said he was headed to the funeral of police official Arif Hussain, who was killed on Saturday in a clash which occurred during a search operation to arrest those involved in attacking schools in the area, when his vehicle was targetted.

