Sadly, vegetation degradation continues across the length and breadth of Pakistan. Woody vegetation in the province of Sindh has become degraded through ruthless human activities. Builder mafias and illegal land encroachers have also played havoc with vegetation as we see in Islamabad nowadays. Frequent fires on the famous Margalla Hills in Islamabad have become a common feature that continues to accelerate degradation of woodlands and forests.

The country is losing its biodiversity at an alarming rate due to destruction of the natural resources and we have started to pay a heavy price and if this merciless action goes unbridled then this country due to its horrendous outlook would be unbearable for many to live in. Of course, forests and woodlands cry for attention as they continue to degrade throughout the country, but who cares here people come to complete their tenure and except corruption are willing nothing to do.

HASHIM ABRO

Islamabad

