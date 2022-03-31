Vegas Grand Prix added to 2023 F1 calendar

Formula 1 has announced that Vegas Grand Prix will be making a comeback to the F1 calendar from 2023.

The Vegas Grand Prix will take place on a Saturday in November 2023 and becomes the third GP to be held in the United States after Miami and Austin.

The 14-turn track will run for 3.8 miles and will include a portion of the city’s famous Strip. The cars are expected to hit the top speeds of around 212mph (342km/h). The design features three straights, a high-speed cornering sequence, and a single chicane section, with the Grand Prix to be run over 50 laps.

The news was announced at an event in Las Vegas with Liberty Media President and CEO Greg Maffei and F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali in attendance.

“Iconic Las Vegas and Formula 1, the pinnacle of motorsport, is the perfect marriage of speed and glamour,” said Maffei.

Domenicali added: “This is an incredible moment for Formula 1 that demonstrates the huge appeal and growth of our sport with a third race in the US. Las Vegas is a destination known around the world for its excitement, hospitality, thrills, and of course, the famous Strip.

Las Vegas in not new to the F1 scene having hosted races in 1981 and 1982 but this will be the first time F1 cars will race on the iconic Las Vegas Strip, with the circuit sweeping past the world-famous hotels and casinos.

Austin’s Circuit of The Americas is the only one of the three that is a permanent racing facility. It features huge elevation changes throughout and borrows some of the best bits from other circuits around the world to assure great racing.

Miami will hold its inaugural F1 GP in 2022 with a street circuit that will circumnavigate the Hard Rock Stadium. Despite being a temporary track it carries a permanent feel after being designed with overtaking in mind.

The 2022 F1 season is shaping up nicely to be one of the most contested ones in this sport’s history with Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen battling for supremacy.