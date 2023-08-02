Vegan diet gains traction in parts of the world as people started consuming a plant-based diet, restricting intake of animal products, including meat, and dairy.

As people move toward changing lifestyles and driving the shift to vegan food, some people took it to the next level, ending up suffering from malnutrition, which refers to deficiencies or excesses in nutrient intake.

Lately, Zhanna Samsonova, an internet celeb who was living entirely on a raw vegan diet, succumbed to starvation. Shockingly, the woman never drank water in the last six years, and survived all these years by taking fresh juices.

Samsonova rose to fame after campaigning for a plant-based diet and she relied on jackfruit, durian, fruits, seeds, sprouts, fruit juices, and some kind of smoothies.

The mother of late vegan promoter told a publication that her daughter died of a cholera-like infection. She also mentioned that her daughter succumbed to exhaustion and the stress placed on her body by an all-vegan diet.

Her followers and other people find some of the last posts in which she called life meaningless. ‘Life is meaningless but worth living provided you recognize it’s meaningless,’ she wrote.

In recent times, the influencer lost muscle mass and looked feeble while her family and buddies told her to leave an extreme diet, but she remained adamant about this lifestyle.